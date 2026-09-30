Russians have used jet-powered UAV carrying explosive payload for first time to destroy power line pylons and bridges, - Beskrestnov (Flash)
On 30 September, Russia used a jet-powered drone against Ukraine for the first time, equipped with a new cumulative-cutting special warhead, designed to destroy high-voltage pylons.
This was stated by Serhii (Flash) Beskrestnov, an adviser on defence technology, according to Censor.NET.
What is known about the new warhead?
According to Beskrestnov, this warhead was designed specifically to destroy high-voltage pylons and steel bridge structures. The KRSN has a main warhead weighing 40 kg and four strike modules.
"I think the enemy is planning to attack key high-voltage power lines," said Beskrestnov.
Shelling on 30 September
- As is well known, on the night of 30 September, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv, resulting in two confirmed deaths.
- In the Kyiv region, the Russians killed a child in the Vyshhorod district.
- According to data from the Air Force, the Russian Federation fired ‘Zircons’ and ‘Iskanders’.
- The Russians struck the Rivne region as well.
- In the Cherkasy region, the Russians attacked an infrastructure facility.
- A supermarket has been damaged in the Obukhiv district of the Kyiv region.
- Emergency power cuts have been introduced in Kyiv. Explosions were heard in the capital earlier.
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