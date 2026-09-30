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News jet-powered Shahed Russia upgrades UAVs
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Russians have used jet-powered UAV carrying explosive payload for first time to destroy power line pylons and bridges, - Beskrestnov (Flash)

shahed

On 30 September, Russia used a jet-powered drone against Ukraine for the first time, equipped with a new cumulative-cutting special warhead, designed to destroy high-voltage pylons.

This was stated by Serhii (Flash) Beskrestnov, an adviser on defence technology, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known about the new warhead?

According to Beskrestnov, this warhead was designed specifically to destroy high-voltage pylons and steel bridge structures. The KRSN has a main warhead weighing 40 kg and four strike modules.

"I think the enemy is planning to attack key high-voltage power lines," said Beskrestnov.

See more: AI implementation and booby traps: AFU discussed modernisation of Russian UAVs and displayed captured samples. PHOTOS

радник з технологічних напрямів оборони Сергій (Флеш) Бескрестнов

Shelling on 30 September

  • As is well known, on the night of 30 September, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv, resulting in two confirmed deaths.
  • In the Kyiv region, the Russians killed a child in the Vyshhorod district.
  • According to data from the Air Force, the Russian Federation fired ‘Zircons’ and ‘Iskanders’.
  • The Russians struck the Rivne region as well.
  • In the Cherkasy region, the Russians attacked an infrastructure facility.
  • A supermarket has been damaged in the Obukhiv district of the Kyiv region.
  •  Emergency power cuts have been introduced in Kyiv. Explosions were heard in the capital earlier.

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