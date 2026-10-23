OPG has forwarded documents to NABU regarding AntAC’s complaint about possible unlawful actions by Arakhamia. DOCUMENT
The Office of the Prosecutor General has considered a complaint from the executive director of the non-governmental organisation ‘Anti-Corruption Action Centre’ regarding possible unlawful actions by Davyd Arakhamia, leader of the ‘Servant of the People’ parliamentary group.
This is stated in the prosecutor’s office’s response to a request from Censor.NET.
Details
The office reported that an official response has already been sent to the author of the complaint.
"Given that the facts set out in the appeals are the subject of a criminal investigation being conducted by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, copies of the aforementioned documents have been forwarded to the NABU for consideration during the pre-trial investigation," the OPG noted, adding that they had not previously received such requests or appeals from the AntAC.
As a reminder, the Anti-Corruption Action Center filed a criminal complaint against Davyd Arakhamia, the head of the "Servant of the People" parliamentary faction, with Acting Prosecutor General Kovalskyi, since only the prosecutor general has the authority to authorize an investigation into a member of parliament.
The case involves the distribution of cash in envelopes to "Servant of the People" MPs in exchange for their votes in parliament.
- It was previously reported that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) had recently obtained court orders to take biological samples from Davyd Arakhamia, an aide to the head of the "Servant of the People" parliamentary faction.
- Investigative journalist Yurii Nikolov reported that NABU and the SAPO may be preparing charges against Arakhamia.
Bribes for votes in the Verkhovna Rada
- On 29 December, NABU and the SAPO announced that five ‘Servant of the People’ MPs were under suspicion of taking bribes in exchange for voting ‘as required’.
- According to the AntAC, the following individuals have been charged: Yurii Kisel, Yevhen Pyvovarov, Ihor Nehulevskyi, Olha Savchenko and Mykhailo Laba.
- Earlier, the media reported that "Servants of the People" MPs were handed envelopes containing money in an office where NABU had installed a wiretap.
- On 30 December 2025, a pre-trial measure was imposed on "Servant of the People" MP Kisel.
- On 31 December 2025, a preventive measure was also imposed on Yevhen Pyvovarov; however, it is not known exactly what the court decided to apply to the "Servant of the People" MP.
- On 1 January 2026, the High Anti-Corruption Court considered the issue of imposing a preventive measure on Olga Savchenko, a suspected MP from the "Servant of the People" party.
- According to ‘Schemes’, a total of almost 36.7 million hryvnias in bail was paid on behalf of Savchenko and Pyvovarov.
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