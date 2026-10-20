AntAC has filed complaint regarding crime committed by "Servant of People" member Arakhamia with Acting Prosecutor General Kovalskyi, – Shabunin. DOCUMENT

The Anti-Corruption Action Centre has filed a criminal complaint against Davyd Arakhamia, leader of the ‘Servant of the People’ parliamentary group, with the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre’s board, announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"According to the court, an MP from the faction’s leadership handed out envelopes to ‘Servant of the People’ MPs in exchange for their votes.

The complaint was submitted to Acting Prosecutor General Kovalskyi, as only the Prosecutor General (or his acting counterpart) can authorise an investigation into an MP. His predecessor, Kravchenko, refused to open a case," the statement reads.

Shabunin noted that, by law, the acting Prosecutor General has 24 hours to enter the case in the register and launch an investigation.

"So, as early as this week, we will see whether there is any difference at all between the new acting Prosecutor General, Zelenskyy, and Kravchenko. … If the case against Arakhamia has not been registered by Friday, there is no difference between Kovalskyi and Kravchenko," he added.













Read more: "Servant of People" Nehulevskyi, suspected of taking bribes in Verkhovna Rada, rents mansion in Kozyn at below-market price – Bihus.Info

It was previously reported that NABU and the SAPO recently obtained court orders to take biological samples from an aide to Davyd Arakhamia, the head of the ‘Servant of the People’ parliamentary faction.

Investigative journalist Yurii Nikolov reported that NABU and the SAPO may be preparing charges against Arakhamia.

Bribes for votes in the Rada

On 29 December, NABU and the SAPO announced that five ‘Servant of the People’ MPs were under suspicion of taking bribes in exchange for voting in a ‘desired’ manner.

According to the AntAC, the following individuals were charged: Yurii Kisel, Yevhen Pyvovarov, Ihor Nehulevskyi, Olha Savchenko and Mykhailo Laba.

Earlier, the media reported that "Servants of the People" MPs were handed envelopes containing money in an office where NABU had installed a wiretap.

On 30 December 2025, a pre-trial measure was imposed on "Servant of the People" MP Kisel.

On 31 December 2025, a preventive measure was also imposed on Yevhen Pyvovarov; however, it is not known exactly what the court decided to apply to the "Servant of the People" MP.

On 1 January 2026, the High Anti-Corruption Court considered the issue of imposing a preventive measure on Olha Savchenko, a suspected MP from the "Servant of the People" party.

According to ‘Schemes’, a total of almost 36.7 million hryvnias in bail was paid on behalf of Savchenko and Pyvovarov.

Read more: NABU may be preparing charges against Arakhamia in ’envelope salaries’ case, - Nikolov