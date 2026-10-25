Ukraine is physically unable to use commercial Starlink for strikes deep into Russia, – Flash on Musk’s accusations

Presidential adviser Serhii (Flash) Beskrestnov has stated that Ukraine is physically unable to use commercial Starlink terminals for strikes deep into the Russian Federation or for medium-range strikes.

He wrote this on social media whilst commenting on a statement by SpaceX owner Elon Musk regarding restrictions on access to Starlink, reports Censor.NET.

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"It is physically impossible"

"It is very strange that Elon Musk is unaware of the restrictions on Starlink’s operation in Ukraine," Beskrestnov noted.

According to him, from February 2026, all Starlink terminals over Ukrainian territory, including the occupied territories, will have a speed limit of 70–90 km/h, whilst Starlink does not operate over Russian territory.

"Consequently, we are physically unable to use commercial Starlink for deep-strike and medium-range strikes," emphasised Flash.

Read more: Starshield speed for Ukraine’s Armed Forces still restricted, interceptor missile deliveries delayed – Zelenskyy

What led up to this

The day before, American billionaire and SpaceX founder Elon Musk claimed that the Ukrainian military had allegedly breached the terms of use for Starlink terminals by using them for "offensive drone strikes". According to him, "this loophole was closed last week".

Read more: Starlink works again at speeds over 161 km/h, - media (updated)

Restrictions on Starlink’s operation in Ukraine