Residents of Oleshky will be evacuated to occupied Crimea or Russia before returning to Ukraine, - FT

Photo: 34 окрема бригада Морської Піхоти "Борисфен"

Residents of the occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region who agree to be evacuated will first be taken to occupied Crimea or the Russian Federation, and then they will be able to return to territory controlled by Ukraine.

This is reported by the Financial Times, according to Censor.NET.

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According to journalists, on Thursday morning, October 29, buses are scheduled to transport people out of Oleshky, and humanitarian aid will be delivered to residents who refuse to evacuate.

Those who agree to leave will first be taken to occupied Crimea or Russia, and only then will they be able to return to Ukraine, sources familiar with the negotiations told the FT.

Read more: As of this morning, Russia is observing ceasefire in Oleshky, - Marine Corps spokesman Drohal

What is known?

The day before, US First Lady Melania Trump’s office said that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to temporarily halt all hostilities in Oleshky, Kherson region, from 29 October to allow humanitarian aid deliveries and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through a safe corridor.

Russian dictator’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the military was coordinating the timing of a ceasefire around Russian-occupied Oleshky, Kherson region.

Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff Valery Gerasimov said that a ceasefire was being introduced in the sector because of the humanitarian operation around Russian-occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets confirmed US First Lady Melania Trump’s statement about the launch of a humanitarian mission in Russian-occupied Oleshky, Kherson region.

Ukraine is introducing a ceasefire in the area of temporarily Russian-occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region from 3:00 a.m. on October 27 to conduct a humanitarian operation.

The ceasefire in Oleshky will remain in effect in effect until 10:59 p.m. on November 1.

Read more: Humanitarian mission has begun in Oleshky; Lubinets is coordinating effort on ground, - Budanov