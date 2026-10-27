Oleshky ceasefire expanded beyond city to allow humanitarian aid deliveries – Melania Trump

US First Lady Melania Trump said the ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia in Oleshky took effect on 27 October, two days ahead of schedule, and its geographical scope had been expanded beyond the city in Kherson region.

She wrote this on X, Censor.NET reports.

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What has changed

According to her, the ceasefire between the two countries began on 27 October at 04:00 Moscow time (03:00 Kyiv time).

"The start was brought forward by two days from the planned schedule to ensure civilian safety and facilitate the delivery of critical humanitarian aid. The geographical scope of the ceasefire has been expanded beyond Oleshky in Kherson region to ensure safe passage for humanitarian convoys," she said.

According to the US first lady, the start of the ceasefire was confirmed by Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

Read more: Residents of Oleshky will be evacuated to occupied Crimea or Russia before returning to Ukraine, - FT

Photo: Screenshot of Melania Trump’s post on X

What is known?

The day before, US First Lady Melania Trump’s office said that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to temporarily halt all hostilities in Oleshky, Kherson region, from 29 October to allow humanitarian aid deliveries and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through a safe corridor.

Russian dictator’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the military was coordinating the timing of a ceasefire around Russian-occupied Oleshky, Kherson region.

Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff Valery Gerasimov said that a ceasefire was being introduced in the sector because of the humanitarian operation around Russian-occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets confirmed US First Lady Melania Trump’s statement about the launch of a humanitarian mission in Russian-occupied Oleshky, Kherson region.

Ukraine is introducing a ceasefire in the area of temporarily Russian-occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region from 3:00 a.m. on October 27 to conduct a humanitarian operation.

The ceasefire in Oleshky will remain in effect until 10:59 p.m. on 1 November.

Read more: Ceasefire in Oleshky will last until 10:59 p.m. on November 1, - "Servant of People" Arakhamia