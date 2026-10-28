Starlink outages in Ukraine have highlighted Europe’s critical dependence on US technology, - Bloomberg

Disruptions in the operation of the Starlink network in Ukraine have once again highlighted the European continent’s heavy reliance on American technology solutions. This incident has sparked renewed discussion about developing Europe’s own satellite capabilities, which would ensure the continent’s autonomy in the areas of critical communications and the defense sector.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Bloomberg.

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Starshield Malfunctions and the Vulnerability of Ukrainian UAVs on the Front Lines

Disruptions to the military version of Starlink (Starshield) have highlighted Europe’s vulnerability and the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ dependence on U.S. space capabilities. These disruptions have hampered the operations of strike and interceptor drones on the front lines, while European partners still lack alternative satellite solutions for their armed forces.

The publication emphasizes that Europe’s dependence on the U.S. extends beyond Starlink: the EU does not have its own infrared systems for detecting missile launches and relies on U.S. space monitoring. This poses serious risks, as Europe’s defense capabilities are dependent on decisions made by Washington and U.S. private companies, making the issue of the EU’s technological autonomy extremely pressing.

Read more: US has resumed full operation of Starlink as well as exchange of intelligence data with Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

The IRIS² Project and Alternatives

To reduce its dependence on foreign providers, the European Union is developing its own satellite network, IRIS², designed to ensure secure communications for government agencies, the defense sector, and critical infrastructure. The EU launched the first limited services under IRIS² and GOVSATCOM for military and government needs in early 2026, but the full-scale launch of individual services is not expected until at least 2029.

The alternative OneWeb network, operated by the European company Eutelsat, currently lags behind Starlink in terms of bandwidth, price, and equipment specifications for frontline use; moreover, Starlink terminals are not compatible with this system. Against this backdrop, some EU countries, notably Germany, are simultaneously deploying their own national satellite constellations.

Despite launching its own initiatives, Europe is currently unable to fully replace American satellite solutions. Starlink is significantly ahead of its competitors in terms of network scale and infrastructure complexity, and integrating alternative platforms requires substantial financial resources, time, and the replacement of terminals.

Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Defense and Space, confirmed the continent’s high level of dependence on the U.S. space sector, emphasizing the need to strengthen its own technologies and cooperation within the EU.

Thus, the incidents involving Starlink have provided additional momentum for Europe’s push toward technological autonomy. However, over the next few years, European countries will still rely on U.S. communications and missile threat monitoring services while simultaneously developing their own equivalents.

Read more: Ukraine is physically unable to use commercial Starlink for strikes deep into Russia, – Flash on Musk’s accusations

Restrictions on Starlink Service in Ukraine