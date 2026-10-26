US has resumed full operation of Starlink as well as exchange of intelligence data with Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has secured the resumption of full-scale operations of the Starlink satellite communications system from the US. Ukraine has also been receiving comprehensive intelligence data from the US for the past three days.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Alla Mazur, presenter of TSN.Tyzhden, as reported by Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Lifting of speed limits

According to the head of state, these capabilities were restored following talks between Ukrainian, American and European delegations in Oslo this week.

The President explained that the Ukrainian side verified the resumption of operations of the Starlink satellite system during the night. He said that at approximately 5.20 am on 25 October, Starlink and Starshield began operating at full capacity once again.

Zelenskyy noted that the speed limit had been raised to 420 km/h. Previously, the limit had been set at 100 miles per hour (around 160 km/h).

"We’ve achieved the right result; we’ve managed to get back what we need. Soldiers were congratulating one another today, saying everyone is happy that it’s back," said the head of state.

Read more: Musk explained Starlink restrictions: Ukrainian military breached terms of use

Resumption of intelligence data

Furthermore, according to Zelenskyy, Ukraine has been receiving comprehensive intelligence data for the past three days. In particular, the Early Warning system is operational, providing information on the threat of Russian ballistic strikes on Ukrainian territory.

"I can confirm today, thanks to the Americans and our team, that two issues have now been resolved," stated the head of state.

At the same time, as the president noted, Ukraine’s need for air defence remains pressing.

Read more: Ukraine is physically unable to use commercial Starlink for strikes deep into Russia, – Flash on Musk’s accusations

Restrictions on Starlink’s operation in Ukraine

On 14 October, volunteer and former adviser to the Minister of Defence Serhiy Sternenko stated that, during the night, SpaceX had restricted the operation of Starlink terminals for the Ukrainian military. As a result, he said, "a number of important missions were disrupted". The restrictions were imposed on data transmission depending on the speed of the UAVs using Starlink.

This information was subsequently confirmed by Serhii Beskrestnov (Flash). According to him, the restrictions may also complicate the use of drones designed to intercept jet-powered ‘shaheds’.

Units of the 7th Airborne Corps also reported that they began to experience problems with Starlink connectivity in the Huliaipole sector last night. This concerns the Starshield package – the so-called military package, which previously had no data transmission speed restrictions.

Later, former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov stated that network operations were being restored at speeds of up to 160 km/h.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk stated that he does not set the limits for Starshield, which Ukraine uses. This system is controlled by the US government, not SpaceX.

According to Reuters,the order to restrict Starshield for Ukraine came from the White House.

On 16 October, US President Trump stated that Washington was not involved in slowing down the ‘military package’ of the Starlink (Starshield) satellite communications system for the Ukrainian military.

On 19 October, Zelenskyy reported that in various sectors of the front line, Ukrainian military equipment fitted with the Starlink system ceases to function at speeds of 130–161 kilometres per hour.

Hegseth stated that the Pentagon had not issued any orders to restrict Starshield.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had telephoned Musk and asked him to lift the restrictions on the military version of Starlink in Ukraine, whilst on Thursday Trump said that "the main thing is that he’s put everything back the way it was" and declined to comment on whether he had telephoned Musk.

On 22 October, Trump refused to say whether he had telephoned SpaceX owner Elon Musk regarding the speed restrictions on the military version of Starlink in Ukraine.

According to Politico, as of the morning of Friday 23 October, the Ukrainian military were still facing Starlink speed restrictions, despite Trump’s announcement that the services had resumed full operation.

24 October The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence stated that StarLink terminals and their military variants, StarShield, from SpaceX were once again operating at speeds exceeding 161 km/h. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also confirmed the resumption of Starlink services for Ukraine.

Read more: Starlink works again at speeds over 161 km/h, - media (updated)