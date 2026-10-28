Ceasefire in Oleshky has lasted 30 hours without single incident, - Lubinets

Photo: 34 окрема бригада Морської Піхоти "Борисфен"

In the occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region, a ceasefire has been in effect for 30 consecutive hours without a single violation.

Ukraine’s Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets wrote about this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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What is the situation as of the morning of October 28?

"There have been 30 hours of a ceasefire in Oleshky without a single incident. This was made possible in part thanks to constant communication between me and Yana Lantratova, the Human Rights Commissioner of the Russian Federation. We are in contact and are coordinating the implementation of the agreements reached," he said.

Read more: Oleshky ceasefire expanded beyond city to allow humanitarian aid deliveries – Melania Trump

Lubinets also expressed his gratitude to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, who personally devotes her time and attention to the humanitarian mission and to assisting civilians in Oleshky. Her direct involvement and coordination of the parties’ efforts are a crucial component of this process.

"I would also like to thank her entire team for their consistent support, constant communication, and all their efforts. Our common goal is to provide assistance to the civilian population of Oleshky and create conditions for the safe evacuation of those who need it. We will continue to work toward this. The most important thing is people’s lives and safety," Lubinets concluded.

Read more: Residents of Oleshky will be evacuated to occupied Crimea or Russia before returning to Ukraine, - FT

What is known?

The day before, US First Lady Melania Trump’s office said that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to temporarily halt all hostilities in Oleshky, Kherson region, from 29 October to allow humanitarian aid deliveries and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through a safe corridor.

Russian dictator’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the military was coordinating the timing of a ceasefire around Russian-occupied Oleshky, Kherson region.

Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff Valery Gerasimov said that a ceasefire was being introduced in the sector because of the humanitarian operation around Russian-occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets confirmed US First Lady Melania Trump’s statement about the launch of a humanitarian mission in Russian-occupied Oleshky, Kherson region.

Ukraine is introducing a ceasefire in the area of temporarily Russian-occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region from 3:00 a.m. on October 27 to conduct a humanitarian operation.

The ceasefire in Oleshky will remain in effect in effect until 10:59 p.m. on November 1.

Read more: Ceasefire in Oleshky will last until 10:59 p.m. on November 1, - "Servant of People" Arakhamia