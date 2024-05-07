Putin’s "inauguration" in Kremlin: Russian dictator takes oath of office. PHOTO

On Tuesday, 7 May, the Kremlin hosted the "inauguration" ceremony of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. During his speech, he stated that "Russia’s interests and security will be at the heart of his new term".

Russian propaganda outlets report on Putin's "inauguration" ceremony, Censor.NET reports.

Putin's statements about Russia and the West

During the speech, the Russian dictator said that "Russia's interests and security will be the main focus of his new term".

Putin said that Russia, which "is facing serious challenges, will go through a difficult period with dignity".

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin takes the oath of office during an "inauguration" ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 7 May 2024

Read more: Latvian diplomats will not attend Putin’s ’inauguration’

Putin called "national preservation" the goal of Russia's development.

He also said that all levels of government should support "centuries-old family values".

Putin also said that Russia would continue to work with partners to form a "multipolar world order".

The Kremlin leader said that Russia would not refuse to communicate with Western countries if they do not conduct dialogue from a position of "arrogance and their own exclusivity".

Putin before the "inauguration" ceremony in the Kremlin on 7 May 2024

The Russian dictator concluded his speech with the following words: "We are a united and great nation. Together we will overcome all obstacles and implement all our plans. Together we will win!".

Read more: Ukraine to hold urgent consultations on Lukashenko's 'secret' inauguration - Kuleba

Putin's "inauguration" ceremony ended with a 30-gun salute.

After the "inauguration" in the Kremlin, Putin received a parade of the presidential regiment and took part in a prayer service.

Putin's "inauguration" on 7 May

Reuters reported on 6 May that seven countries, including France at the ambassadorial level, were planning to attend Putin's "inauguration".

On the eve of the so-called "inauguration", Ukraine's Foreign Ministry stated that Ukraine sees no legal grounds for recognising Putin as the democratically elected and legitimate president of the Russian Federation and called on other states not to recognise the results of the Russian pseudo-elections.

At the same time, the Baltic states, which do not have representatives in Moscow, categorically ruled out participating in Putin's "inauguration". Poland and Germany also rejected the proposal.

Radio Liberty reported that representatives of some EU member states, including Slovakia and Hungary, would attend the "inauguration" of the Russian dictator.

Also read: Kirby: If Putin wants to protect Russian troops from being hit by Western weapons, he must withdraw them from Ukraine