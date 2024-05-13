DIU identifies Russian war criminals firing cruise missiles at Ukraine. LIST. PHOTOS

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has identified the personnel of the command and control of units of the 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces involved in missile attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

What is known about Russian war criminals?

As noted, these are airmen of the military unit 06987, Engels airfield, Saratov region of the Russian Federation.

According to the DIU, the 22nd Air Force consists of the 121st and 52nd Heavy Bomber Regiments:

121st Airborne Battalion - unit 85927, Engels airfield, Saratov region, Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers;

52nd Airborne Battalion - unit 33310, Shaikovka airfield, Kaluga region, Tu-22M3 long-range bombers.

"The division's personnel have been identified as being directly involved in the planning, organisation and execution of shelling of the territory of Ukraine with X-22/X-32 (Tu-22M3) and X-101/X-555/X-55 (Tu-95MS/Tu-160) air-launched cruise missiles," the statement said.

The DIU emphasises that these pilots are responsible for numerous casualties and destruction in Ukraine as a result of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine.

List of war criminals

1. Aleksandr Yurievich AZARENKOV

(Russian: Azarenkov Aleksandr Yurievich), senior officer, 22nd Airborne Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces (as of 09.2023).

26.09.1980

Passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation: series 2402 No. 605068.

TIN: 644919379909. "SNILS: 193-702-569 87.

Married.

2. ALUEV Aleksandr Nikolayevich

(Russian: Aluev Aleksandr Nikolayevich), probably holds a command position in the personnel department of the 22nd Airborne Division of the Russian Armed Forces.

As of 2012, he held the position of Deputy Head of Human Resources of the 16th Detachment of the Federal Fire Service for the protection of the city of Kineshma and the Kineshma District of the Federal Fire Service Control Centre for the Ivanovo Region.

10.04.1975

Passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation: series 2402 No. 624976.

TIN: 370306405600.

He is married and has sons born in 2002 and 2007.

3. Oleg Yurievich BARANOV

(Russian: Baranov Oleh Yurievich), senior navigator of the 22nd Airborne Battalion of the Russian Air Force, Colonel (as of 20.03.2024).

23.05.1967

Passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation: series 6311 No. 765564, issued on 21 June 2012 by the department of the Federal Migration Service of the Russian Federation in Saratov region in Engels.

TIN: 644913139788. "SNILS: 193-258-654 01.

Driver's licence: 99 08 850420.

He is married and has two daughters born in 1998.

4. Pavel Vladimirovich BURDAKOV

(Russian: Burdakov Pavel Vladimirovich), commander of the Tu-160 aircraft, 121st Airborne Battalion, 22nd Airborne Brigade, Russian Air Force, Lieutenant Colonel (as of 2018).

Born on 05.02.1975

Passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation: series 6319 No. 681643.

TIN: 531501567109. "SNILS: 193-508-506 84.

5. Konstantin Petrovich BELOKOBYLSKY

(Russian: Belokobylsky Konstantin Petrovich).

Born on 02.06.1977

Passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation: series 7503 No. 061013.

TIN: 745006068425. "SNILS: 147-728-216 87.

Married.

6. Mykola Mykolayovych ARPAKHOVICH

(Russian: Nikolay Nikolayevich Varpakhovich), commander of the 22nd Airborne Brigade of the Russian Air Force, Colonel.

29.05.1970, born in Karaganda, Kazakhstan.

He graduated from the Tambov Higher Military Aviation School of Pilots (1992) and the Yuri Gagarin Military Air Academy (2007).

Class qualification - "Military sniper pilot" (total flight time is over 2500 hours).

Passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation: series 6114 No. 904712, issued on 15 June 2015 by branch No. 4 of the department of the Federal migration service of the Russian Federation in the Ryazan region in Ryazan.

TIN: 282401037054. "SNILS: 157-129-182 70.

He is married, has sons born in 1990 and 2002 and a daughter born in 2009.

7. Vladislav Sergeevich GOVOROV

(Russian: Govorov Vladislav Sergeevich), allegedly the head of the state secret protection service, 121st Airborne Brigade, 22nd Airborne Brigade, Russian Air Force, Captain (as of 2020).

13.04.1988

Passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation: series 0308 No. 912623, issued on 06.08.2008 by the department of the Federal migration Service of the Russian Federation in the Krasnodar Territory in the Bryukhovetsky district.

TIN: 644934663382. "SNILS: 194-786-898 63.

Married.

8. GOLOVANOV Vyacheslav Georgievich

(Russian: Golovanov Vyacheslav Georgievich).

01.10.1972

Passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation: series 6317 No. 427552, issued by the department of the Federal Migration Service of the Russian Federation in Saratov region.

TIN: 644925496304. "SNILS: 135-853-359 80.

He is married, has a son born in 1995 and a daughter born in 1998.

9. Vladimir Alexandrovich GORLOV

(Russian: Horlov Vladimir Aleksandrovich), senior officer of the 22nd Airborne Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, Major (as of 2014).

23.04.1968

Passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation: series 6313 No. 884686.

TIN: 644919381908. "SNILS: 183-709-602 91.

10. Sergey Vladimirovich Dolgushin

(Russian: Sergei Vladimirovich Dolgushin), senior officer of the 22nd Airborne Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces (as of 2014).

Born on 01.06.1973

Passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation: series 6303 No. 409599.

TIN: 644912914032. "SNILS: 188-253-667 13.

He is married with a daughter and a son.

11. Vitaliy Yevgenyevich ZYKOV

(Russian: Zykov Vitaliy Evgenyevich), Chief of the Engineering Service of the 22nd Airborne Brigade of the Air Force of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant Colonel (as of 2024).

14.03.1968

Passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation: series 6313 No. 883757.

TIN: 644912673838. "SNILS: 163-895-838 27.

Married.

12. Trofim Oleksandrovych KAPSHA

(Russian: Kapsha Trofim Aleksandrovych), deputy commander of the 22nd Airborne Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, colonel (as of 26.02.2014).

22.02.1978

Passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation: series 6803 No. 906870.

TIN: 282403216154.

Married.

13. Alexander Sergeyevich KASHLEV

(Russian: Kashlev Aleksandr Sergeevich), senior officer, 22nd Airborne Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant Colonel (as of 10.2022).

14.12.1983

Passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation: series 0305 No. 316059.

TIN: 203603641975. "SNILS: 062-809-105 53.

14. Ilya Vladimirovich KORYAKIN

(Russian: Koryakin Ilya Vladimirovich), Chief of Staff of the 22nd Airborne Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, Colonel (as of 04.2023).

26.08.1977

From 2015 to at least 11.2022, he was the Chief of Staff of the 52nd Airborne Brigade, 22nd Airborne Brigade, KDA, Airborne Forces of the Russian Armed Forces.

Passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation: series 2921 No. 071877.

He is married and has a son born in 2002.

15. Vladislav Viktorovich MALININ

(Russian: MALININ Vladyslav Viktorovych), senior navigator of the 121st Airborne Battalion of the 22nd Airborne Brigade of the Air Force of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant Colonel (as of 22.03.2024).

12.07.1978

Passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation: series 6802 No. 616854.

TIN: 644922317500. "SNILS: 191-403-659 60.

He is married with a daughter born in 2002 and a son born in 2008.

16. MALIUKOV Andrey Ivanovich

(Russian: Maliukov Andrey Ivanovich), allegedly the head of the meteorological service of the 22nd VBAD KDA of the Russian Armed Forces.

In 2009, he served in the 52nd Airborne Brigade of the 22nd Airborne Brigade of the Russian Air Force (Shaykovka Air Base).

20.10.1969

Passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation: series 6314 No. 103943.

TIN: 644919366515.

Married.

17. Andrey Pavlovich MARTYNOV

(Russian: Martynov Andriy Pavlovych), assistant navigator of the aviation squadron, 121st Airborne Brigade, 22nd Airborne Brigade of the Air Force of the Russian Federation (as of 09.09.2019).

13.08.1976

Passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation: series 6321 No. 842418.

TIN: 644933810676. "SNILS: 156-783-270 03.

He is married and has sons born in 1997, 2001 and 2008.

18. Oleg Vladimirovich MIKHAILISHYN

(Russian: Mikhailishyn Oleg Vladimirovich), deputy commander for personnel work of the 22nd Airborne Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, colonel (as of 03.2024).

17.11.1970

Passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation: series 6315 No. 231975.

TIN: 644919001017. "SNILS: 137-018-200 24.

19. Nikolay Lukashevich APIKIAN

(Russian: Papikian Nikolai Lukashevich), Deputy Chief of Staff of the 22nd Airborne Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces for Communications and Radio Engineering, Lieutenant Colonel (as of 03.03.2021).

22.08.1974

Passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation: series 6319 No. 629784.

TIN: 644918386540. "SNILS: 195-916-877 42.

20. Aleksey Gennadievich PECHKAREV

(Russian: Pechkarev Aleksey Gennadievich), commander of the Tu-95, 121st Airborne Battalion, 22nd Airborne Brigade, Air Force of the Russian Armed Forces (as of 05.06.2016).

30.11.1973

Passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation: series 6318 No. 558133, issued on 12.12.2018 by the Main Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation in Saratov Region.

TIN: 644913279249. "SNILS: 143-573-189 66.

He is married, has a son born in 1998 and a daughter born in 2003.

21. Alexander Sergeyevich Pokatisov

(Russian: Покатисов Александр Сергеевич). Lieutenant colonel (04.2024).

29.08.1985

Passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation: series 6104 No. 290374.

TIN: 753100100020. "SNILS: 090-480-667 72.

22. Oleg Igorevich. SKITSKY

(Russian: Skitsky Oleg Igorevich), commander of the 121st Airborne Brigade of the 22nd Airborne Brigade of the Air Force of the Russian Federation, Colonel (as of 04.2024).

24.07.1980

Passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation: series 6805 No. 254349.

TIN: 644922239676. "SNILS: 189-921-026 12.

He is married and has a son born in 2007.

23. Maksim Vladislavovich SMIRNOV

(Russian: Smirnov Maksym Vladyslavovych), senior officer, 22nd Airborne Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant Colonel (as of 01.01.2024).

24.04.1977

Passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation: series 4703 No. 680306.

TIN: 510803348998. "SNILS: 166-493-944 17.

24. Ruslan Arslanovich SOLOVYOV

(Russian: Ruslan Arslanovich Solovyov), senior officer, 22nd Battalion of the Russian Air Force (as of 02.2023).

As of 2019, he is a senior officer of the 326th Airborne Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, Major, personal number "F-799388".

18.07.1980

Passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation: series 5700 No. 256137.

TIN: 282402105204. "SNILS: 136-818-837 96.

25. Dmitriy Viktorovich STEPANENKO

(Russian: Dmitry Viktorovich Stepanenko), Deputy Chief of Staff of the 22nd Airborne Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces for Military Service and Security, Lieutenant Colonel (as of 04.2022).

23.05.1975

Passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation: series 6320 No. 716839, issued on 06.07.2020, the Saratov Region Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

TIN: 263108631385. "SNILS: 193-361-413 70.

He is married and has a son born in 2001.

26. Vladimir Broneslavovich TATUR

(Russian: Tatur Vladimir Bronislavovich).

26.10.1971

Passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation: series 6316 No. 326084.

TIN: 282400316023. "SNILS: 163-548-377 89.

He is married with a daughter and a son.

27. Sergey Viktorovich TETEREV

(Russian: Teterev Sergey Viktorovich), senior officer, 22nd Airborne Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, Major (as of 2019).

10.07.1973

Passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation: series 6118 No. 073013.

TIN: 622710170634. "SNILS: 198-273-448 22.

28. Denis Petrovich KHOKHRYAKOV

(Russian: Denis Petrovich Khokhryakov), senior officer, 52nd Battalion, 22nd Airborne Brigade, Air Force of the Russian Armed Forces (as of 2020).

26.06.1987

Passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation: series 4914 No. 082259.

TIN: 182202232900. "SNILS: 169-657-216 21.

Married.

29. Aleksey Sergeevich Tsybizov

(Russian: Tsybizov Aleksey Sergeevich), senior officer, 121st Airborne Brigade, 22nd Airborne Brigade, Airborne Forces of the Russian Armed Forces.

09.07.1973

Passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation: series 6304 No. 164234.

TIN: 644911696825. "SNILS: 188-231-032 67

The DIU also recalls that on 19 April, an enemy Tu-22M3 strategic bomber from the 22nd Airborne Strategic Bomber Command of the Russian Armed Forces was destroyed.

Then we managed to eliminate two war criminals of the Russian Armed Forces:

Andrey Yurievich Kononov

(Russian: Kononov Andrey Yurievich), assistant commander of the Tu-22M3 aircraft (as of 11.2022), captain.

02.10.1989

As of 11.11.2015, he was the assistant commander of the 2nd aviation squadron (military unit 06987-A, Shaykivka, Kaluga region) of the 22nd heavy bomber aviation division of the long-range aviation of the military air forces of the Russian Aerospace Forces, lieutenant (order no. 0120 of 20.10.2012).

Passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation: series 0109 No. 417603.

TIN: 226602367929.

Andrey Oleksandrovich Grushanin

(Russian: Grushanin Andriy Oleksandrovich), navigator-operator of the aviation detachment (as of 04.2024).

18.06.1999

Military education: Chelyabinsk Higher Military Aviation School of Navigators.

Passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation: series 7519 No. 363544.

