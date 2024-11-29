Fatal road accident in Kharkiv in 2021: Mykola Kharkivskyi sentenced to 8 years in prison. PHOTOS

Mykola Kharkivskyi, who committed a fatal road accident in Kharkiv in October 2021, was sentenced.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET informs.

"On 26 October 2021, at about 20:40, near the intersection of Haharina Avenue (now Aerokosmichnyi) and Odeska Street in Kharkiv, a 16-year-old boy driving an "Infinity Q50" ran a red traffic light. This led to a collision with a "Chevrolet Aveo", whose 58-year-old driver died on the spot.

After the accident, the 16-year-old driver and three passengers of his car were taken to hospital with injuries. At the medical institution, he provided incorrect personal data, indicated an incorrect residential address, and tried to leave the hospital, but was detained by police officers," the statement said.

They recalled that the young man had previously been prosecuted for administrative and criminal offences. In July 2021, the court found him guilty of inflicting intentional moderate bodily harm (Part 1 of Article 122 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and sentenced him to 2 years' imprisonment with 1 year of probation.

The court sentenced him to 8 years' imprisonment with a 3-year disqualification to drive vehicles. He also has to pay UAH 1 million to both children of the deceased driver.









Fatal road accident in Kharkiv involving 16-year-old Mykola Kharkivskyi

As a reminder, a fatal accident occurred in Kharkiv on 26 October 2021. An Infiniti car crashed into a Chevrolet at high speed. One person died in the accident and three others were injured. The teenage driver was later detained.

The media managed to find out his identity. It turned out that 16-year-old Mykola Kharkivskyi regularly violated traffic rules and boasted that he had never been punished for it. The boy's father claimed that his son was simply "being turned into a criminal".

