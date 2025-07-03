Consequences of Russia’s strike on Poltava. Rescuers extinguish fire. PHOTOS

Rescuers are working at the site of Russian shelling in Poltava.

According to Censor.NET, the press service of the State Emergency Service has published photos of the aftermath.

"According to preliminary data, 2 people were killed and 10 others were injured. Emergency workers rescued 10 people. One of the fires is localised.



Rescuers are continuing to eliminate the consequences of the shelling. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service, doctors and representatives of all relevant services of the city are working at the scene," the statement said.

















Russian attack on Poltava on 3 July 2025

Russian troops attacked the city with strike drones, causing a fire. There are 2 dead and 11 injured.

The Land Forces stated that the enemy attacked the TCR building.

