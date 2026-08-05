Massive strike on Kyiv: emergency services have extinguished all fires in four districts of capital. PHOTOS

All fires caused by Russian strikes in the Obolonskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Holosiivskyi and Desnianskyi districts of Kyiv have been extinguished.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Unfortunately, one person has died and a further 15 have been injured.



A total of 680 rescue workers and 140 units of State Emergency Service equipment were deployed to the scenes. The clearing and dousing of the destroyed structures is ongoing," the statement reads.



















Read more: ’Nova Poshta’ branch has been destroyed in Obolon district of Kyiv as result of Russian attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS

What led up to this?

As reported, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: fires have been reported in the city, there are casualties, and an ammonia leak has occurred.

Overnight, the right bank of Kyiv was engulfed by numerous fires.

In the Kyiv region, warehouses and industrial sites in three districts are on fire following the Russian attack.

It later emerged that 14 people had been killed and 27 injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region.

Read more: Situation is worst in Obolon and Sviatoshyn: air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated critically following Russian attack