Truck with modular houses drives along road. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing a truck with modular houses allegedly involved in the SSU's "Spider's Web" operation.

According to Censor.NET, the video was made from the interior of a car on the roadside, and the filming looks very much like an operation support job.

"This is how the 'Spider's Web' began. The video shows one of the trucks loaded with modular houses on the road," the commentary to the video reads.

SSU's special operation "Spider's Web"

According to Censor.NET sources, on June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation codenamed "Spider's Web", launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic aviation airfields.

The airfields targeted included Olenya, Belaya, Dyagilevo, and Ivanovo. A total of 41 Russian aircraft were hit, including A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22M3 models.

Later, the SSU clarified that the estimated value of the strategic aviation assets damaged in today’s operation amounts to approximately $7 billion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was briefed on Operation "Spider's Web" by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk.

On 3 June, the General Staff clarified that 41 Russian military aircraft had been damaged as a result of a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine on 1 June 2025.

A number of media outlets also reported that Ukraine had not informed US President Donald Trump's administration in advance of the SSU's "Spider's Web" special operation against Russian airfields with strategic bombers.

At the same time, according to CNN, US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth received regular updates on the SSU's "Spider's Web" special operation to target Russian long-range aircraft.

