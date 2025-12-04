Yermak took revenge on me for revealing information about Fire Point money – Kasianov. VIDEO

Yurii Kasianov, a radio engineer and aerial reconnaissance specialist, in an interview with Censor.NET talks about:

How Andriy Yermak took revenge on him for disclosing information about Fire Point's money

why the so-called "Danish model" of funding has become a paradise for those looking to cash in on the army

how people were threatened with being "sent to the zero line" unless they helped cobble together a criminal case against Kasianov himself

Watch on Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Read more: SBGS’s statement about our unit not having any results is lie. There are reports on work done, - Kasianov

Background

On 3 October, Yurii Kasianov, a State Border Guard Service officer, aerial reconnaissance specialist and founder of the Matrix-UAV bureau, said that the dissolution of the strike-drone company under his command in the 10th Mobile Detachment of the Border Guard Service was carried out on the order of Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak.

According to him, unit personnel are being "dragged" for questioning by the Internal Security Service and subjected to polygraph tests. He issued a warning to Yermak over what he described as pressure and persecution.

Kasianov also appealed to President Zelenskyy over the disbandment of what he called an effective unit, and said he would go to the Presidential Office via a rally on Maidan.

On the evening of Sunday, 5 October, Kasianov, together with his family and supporters, came to Maidan to protest against the disbandment of his effective unit. The soldier said that they had been waiting for more than two hours for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but he never came.

Later, Kasianov stated that the command had dismissed the officer who was acting as commander. The soldier had been held at the military unit since Saturday.

On 6 October, the State Border Guard Service reported that Kasianov's unit had been disbanded due to the lack of effectiveness in performing its tasks.

Yurii Kasianov called the statements of the State Border Guard Service about the lack of results of the UAV strike company a lie.

On October 12, Yurii Kasianov stated that he is a whistleblower and a key witness in a National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) case involving the company Fire Point. He cited this as the main reason behind the disbandment of the unit he had created. The serviceman also asked NABU to provide protection for himself and his family under the witness protection program.

Earlier, media reports claimed that Timur Mindich is a co-owner of Fire Point.

It was later reported that Kasianov would continue serving with one of the State Border Guard Service units in eastern Ukraine.

Read more: NABU investigates possible overpricing of UAVs by Fire Point, - Kasianov