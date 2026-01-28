Journalist Kushnir rescued child from apartment that was on fire as result of Russian attack on Kyiv region

Journalist Marian Kushnir rescued a 4-year-old child from a high-rise building in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region that was attacked by Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Svoboda.

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Details

An enemy "Shahed" struck the building where Kushnir lives. He saw the fire and ran to help.

Read more: Russian troops strike Kyiv region: 2 people killed, others injured. House on fire

He managed to carry a 4-year-old girl out of the apartment that was hit by the drone.

"I saw the door open, right in front of the apartment where the Shahed hit. I opened the door and saw a child on the sofa. She was lying there crying, screaming, 'Mummy, mummy, mummy'.

Of course, I pulled the child out of the apartment and took her away immediately. I saw that the fire was approaching from above. ... I tried to go back into the apartment, to climb up to the place where there might still be people, but I couldn't get to the top," says the correspondent.

As a result of the enemy attack, her mother and the man she lived with were killed.

The child is now safe, taken in by her father and older brother.

See also: Comrades rescued a soldier of the 31st Brigade from under a collapsed dugout. VIDEO

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that on the evening of 27 January, Russian troops carried out an attack on Ukrainian territory using strike drones.

In addition, debris was recorded falling in Kyiv during the UAV attack.

Russian troops also struck the Kyiv region, killing two people and injuring others. A house is on fire.

The enemy attacked an infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles: two people were wounded.

In Zaporizhzhia, more than 100 apartments and 20 cars were damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

Read more: Russians attacked Kyiv region: man killed in Bucha district, petrol station premises damaged