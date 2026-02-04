Russian propaganda and the entertainment industry continue to demonstrate a specific attitude towards their own state symbols. According to Censor.NET, footage has appeared online from a circus arena showing a "patriotic" act involving animals.

The video shows a monkey riding a horse while holding the flag of the Russian Federation. The performance is accompanied by the song "Forward, Russia!" by Putinist Gazmanov.

Absurdity instead of solemnity:

State symbols as props: Experts and viewers note that the use of the Russian flag in circus acts with animals effectively nullifies the status of the state symbol, turning it into part of a cheap show.

Meaningful parallels: Social media users see this performance as an unintentional but apt metaphor for the current state of Russia, where government and ideology are taking on the characteristics of a "circus show."

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Such a performance testifies to a deep crisis of ideological content in the Russian Federation. What was planned as a spectacular act turned out to be a demonstration of absurdity, evoking more irony than pride.

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"Thank you to the Russian circus performers who have created real anti-advertising for Russia! I wonder who has already been imprisoned for discrediting the country?" comment on the footage online.

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