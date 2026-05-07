MiG-29 destroyed "Shahed" with missile amidst cheers of children who watched attack from ground: "Come on, come on! Yes! Well done!". VIDEO
A gripping video has appeared online showing the successful work of Ukrainian fighter aircraft during another attack by Russian terrorists. Censor.NET reports that the footage captures the moment an enemy Shahed-type kamikaze drone was destroyed in the sky over Rivne Oblast.
After detecting the aerial target, the pilot of a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet launched an air-to-air missile. The video shows a bright flash from the hit, after which fragments of the enemy UAV begin falling to the ground. The interception took place in front of civilians who were watching the pilot’s work from the ground. A woman and children can be heard off-camera cheering and reacting emotionally to the Ukrainian warrior’s skill.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password