Bears drive Kyiv resident who intended to illegally cross border with Romania up tree. VIDEO

The desire to illegally get abroad via mountain trails nearly cost a Kyiv resident his life, as instead of European comfort, he came face to face with the wild nature of the Carpathians. As reported by Censor.NET, the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine described the unusual incident.

The Kyiv resident decided to illegally cross the state border toward Romania. To do so, he independently mapped out a route through high-mountain terrain in the area of responsibility of the Mukachevo Border Guard Detachment, bypassing official checkpoints.

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However, during a nighttime crossing through forested mountains, the draft dodger’s plans changed dramatically. In the dark, the man unexpectedly came across a large female bear. Faced with a deadly threat, the "tourist" instantly forgot about Romania and remembered his survival skills: he quickly climbed the nearest tall tree.

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After sitting on the branches in fear and cold, and realizing that he could not climb down on his own, the Kyiv resident was forced to call the emergency services hotline and beg to be rescued.

A search team of border guards from the Mukachevo detachment quickly headed to the scene. By the time they arrived, the enraged animal had already gone deeper into the forest. The servicemen safely helped the frightened border violator down from the tree and took him to a border guard unit, where he was warmed up and given tea.

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Instead of the foreign country he had dreamed of, the Kyiv resident will now face court: an administrative report has been drawn up against him for attempting to illegally cross Ukraine’s state border (Article 204-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses).

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