Horrific shelling of Kyiv: what do we lack to counter ballistic missiles? // Uncensored. VIDEO

Russian occupation forces have changed their summer tactics of massive air strikes on Ukraine, increasingly relying on the use of ballistic missiles against Kyiv, large residential neighborhoods, industrial enterprises and key logistics hubs.

New episode of Uncensored

In the latest episode, journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva will take a detailed look at the following critical topics:

Why Russia is focusing specifically on ballistic strikes and how the aggressor is using the consequences of these attacks to exert pressure through information and psychological operations against Ukraine in European countries;

and how the aggressor is using the consequences of these attacks to exert pressure through information and psychological operations against Ukraine in European countries; The acute shortage of missiles for Patriot systems: why Western allies continue to demonstrate bureaucratic slowness in making decisions on which the survival of millions of Ukrainians depends;

why Western allies continue to demonstrate bureaucratic slowness in making decisions on which the survival of millions of Ukrainians depends; Western microelectronics in Russian missiles: why the issue of blocking the supply of foreign components for Russia’s defense industry has still not been fully resolved at the international level;

why the issue of blocking the supply of foreign components for Russia’s defense industry has still not been fully resolved at the international level; Ukraine’s demands to the United States and NATO: what exactly Kyiv should seek from its partners amid upcoming summits and security agreements.

what exactly Kyiv should seek from its partners amid upcoming summits and security agreements. The episode pays special attention to Putin’s calculation to seize Donbas by the end of 2026 and enter negotiations from a position of strength as early as 2027.

Watch it on the Censor.NET YouTube channel.

See more: Russian missile claimed lives of entire family in Kyiv. PHOTO 18+

Russia’s missile strike on Kyiv and the region on July 6

As reported, according to the Air Force, 37 of 68 missiles and 326 enemy drones were destroyed overnight. Hits by 29 ballistic missiles were recorded.

In Kyiv, the death toll has risen to 15, with more than 50 people injured. The main impact sites were the Darnytskyi and Podilskyi districts.

In Kyiv region, houses and two enterprises were damaged, and six people were killed.

After the Russian attack, evacuation points were opened in Vyshneve.

Read more: Thirty buildings have been significantly damaged as result of Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv, and 500 people have already been evacuated from Vyshneve, - Klymenko. PHOTOS