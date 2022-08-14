Last day, occupiers shelled territory of seven regions of Ukraine - summary of RMA

Over the past day, on August 13, the troops of the Russian Federation have shelled seven regions of Ukraine.

This is stated in the consolidated information of the Military-civilian Administrations about the situation in the regions of Ukraine as of 8:00 a.m. Sunday, August 14, Censor.NET informs.

In the Sumy region, in the morning, the enemy shelled Yunakiv with mortars, three hits were recorded.

Yesterday, during the day, the Russians carried out 15 attacks on eight border districts of the Sumy region - Shalyhin, Khotyn, Bilopillia, Znob-Novgorod, Esman, Nova Sloboda, Buryn, and Velika Pysarivka. 223 hits were recorded, there is destruction.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russian army shelled again the Nikopol and Kryvy Rih districts. The enemy hit Nikopol three times - with "Hrads" and barrel artillery. In Nikopol and Marhanets, high-rise and private houses, a school, shops, gas pipelines, and power lines were damaged. One person was injured in Marhanets.

Zelenodolsk was shelled in Kryvy Rih district. There are no casualties or damage.

In the Kharkiv region, aggressors shelled Zmiiv tonight. Cars, private homes, critical infrastructure were damaged. According to preliminary data, three people were injured.

Also, during the day, the Russians carried out artillery strikes in the Kharkiv, Chuguiiv, and Izium districts.

Yesterday, around 06:00 p.m., the enemy fired from MLRS the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. There were no casualties, the outbuildings of private households were on fire.

In the Luhansk region, Russian troops tried to conduct an assault near Spirnye and Serebrianka - populated areas of the Donetsk region, but were hit by fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine and retreated. Fighting is still going on in two directions. The Russians attacked 10 settlements from the air, missile strikes were recorded. During the night, the enemy's artillery units hit populated areas 15 times with barrel and rocket weapons.

In the Donetsk region, the situation is difficult, during the day the Russian troops shelled Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Yakovlivka, Karlivka, Halytsynivka, Pivnichne, Pervomaiske, Mariinka, and Sribne. More than 100 objects were damaged, including 94 residential buildings (private and high-rise), the premises of the Avdiiv Coke Chemical Plant, kindergartens, two cars, the premises of the Kramatorsk Heating Plant, and a school. Two people died and 10 were injured in the region during the day. Mandatory evacuation of the population continues.

Tonight, the enemy shelled Mykolaiv. Detailed information is being clarified. Mykolaiv was also shelled yesterday evening - the Russians hit residential areas and industrial facilities with six rockets from the Smerch multiple-launch system. One person was injured.

According to the information of the OC "South", on the evening of August 13, the port infrastructure of Mykolaiv was attacked by three rockets from the "Uragan" salvo fire system.

During the night, due to the shelling of the village of Halytsynove, the farm buildings were damaged. There are no casualties. In the evening, the enemy shelled the village of Pervomaiske. There are no casualties. There was also shelling outside the villages of Chervona Dolyna and Poliana last night. At night - shelling of agricultural buildings in the village of Shiroke. There are no casualties. Last day, the enemy shelled the town of Bereznehuvate, the villages of Lepetikha and Kavkaz.

In the Kherson region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to strike well at the positions of the invaders. Ukrposhta has started issuing pensions in liberated settlements, volunteers, doctors, and law enforcement officers are working. In general, the situation in the region is tense