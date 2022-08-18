Russia threatens to stop Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation threatens to stop the operation of Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest in Europe.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to RIA News, this was announced by the head of the radiation, chemical, and biological defense forces of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Ihor Kyrylov.

"We draw your attention to the fact that if the situation related to the shelling of the nuclear plant by Ukraine continues to deteriorate, the issue of withdrawing power units 5 and 6 to the "cold reserve" may be considered, which will lead to the shutdown of the Zaporizhzhia NPP," he emphasized.

Read more: IAEA Director General Grossi, in response to Ukraine’s invitation, is ready to lead delegation to ZNPP, - Kuleba

Also remind, that the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Enerhodar has been occupied by Russian troops since March 4.

The station continues to work under the leadership of "Energoatom" on the energy system of Ukraine, but not at full capacity, because many lines around it are damaged. Communication with the staff is available around the clock. At the same time, the occupiers fully control security at the ZNPP: personnel access to workplaces, passage/exit to the station. Workers report regular cases of abuse by Russians against them. In particular, employees were deprived of access to the shelter.

Recently, the Russian military has been consistently shelling the territory of the station. "Energoatom" warns that the shelling is being carried out to destroy the infrastructure, disconnect it from the energy system of Ukraine, and cut off electricity in the south of our country. Talks about reconnecting the ZNPP to the RF power grid were conducted by the occupiers from the beginning.

Read more: Capture of Zaporizhzhia NPP by Russians poses serious threat, - Stoltenberg

On August 8, the occupiers announced that they were demining the Zaporizhzhia NPP and that they were ready to blow it up. Ukraine sent letters to the UN and the IAEA with the demand to send a security mission to the ZNPP.

On August 11, New York held a meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The meeting was called at the request of Russia due to shelling of the ZNPP allegedly by the Ukrainian military.

The representative of Ukraine called for demilitarization of the station for the visit of the IAEA mission, but the permanent representative of the Russian Federation did not support this proposal. They said that Russia "protects the nuclear power plant", including from possible terrorist attacks.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation stated that the trip of the IAEA delegation to the Zaporizhzhia NPP via Kyiv and then across the contact line was dangerous.