Nikolenko disclosed details of IAEA mission’s visit to Zaporizhzhia NPP

The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will arrive in Kyiv on Monday and will begin work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP in the coming days.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to "European Truth", this was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Nikolenko.

According to him, the IAEA formed a mission to visit the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant at the invitation of the government of Ukraine. It included 14 international experts. The mission is headed by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

A delegation of international experts left Vienna and is due to arrive in Kyiv today.

This means that the mission will reach Enerhodar from the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine.

The mission is expected to start work at the ZNPP in the coming days and will focus on three tasks: physical protection, nuclear security, and guarantees of non-proliferation of nuclear materials.

See more: IAEA mission is already on way to Zaporizhzhia NPP, - Grossi. PHOTOS

"Ukraine's position is clear: the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP by Russian troops and the delivery of a large amount of military equipment and ammunition to its territory in violation of all international rules exposes the nuclear plant to extreme danger, in particular provoking a nuclear incident," Oleh Nikolenko noted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expects that the IAEA will play an important role in achieving this goal.

We will remind, on August 25, for the first time in history, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was disconnected from the power grid.

Recently, the Russian military has been consistently shelling the territory of the station. "Energoatom" warns that the shelling is being carried out to destroy the infrastructure, disconnect it from the energy system of Ukraine and cut off electricity in the south of our country. Talks about reconnecting the ZNPP to the RF power grid were conducted by the occupiers from the beginning.

On August 8, the occupiers announced that they were demining the Zaporizhzhia NPP and that they were ready to blow it up. Ukraine sent letters to the UN and the IAEA with the demand to send a security mission to the ZNPP.

On August 11, a meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the situation at the Zaporizhia NPP was held in New York. The meeting was called at the request of Russia due to shelling of the ZNPP allegedly by the Ukrainian military.

The representative of Ukraine called for demilitarization of the station for the visit of the IAEA mission, but the permanent representative of the Russian Federation did not support this proposal.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation stated that the trip of the IAEA delegation to the Zaporizhzhya NPP via Kyiv and then across the contact line was dangerous.

On August 25, the ZNPP was completely disconnected from the network for the first time in its history due to the disconnection of the last (fourth) ZNPP communication line with the energy system of Ukraine - PL-750 kV ZNPP - "Dniprovska". The next day, one of the power units was connected.

In two days, the International Atomic Energy Agency formed the composition of the mission to the station.