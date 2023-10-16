Judge left petition to extend Chervinskyi’s arrest without consideration, - lawyer Lysenko

Judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv Maryna Antoniuk left without consideration a petition to extend the term of detention of ex-intelligence officer Roman Chervinskyi.

Her assistant told the lawyers about this, lawyer Serhiy Lysenko said in a comment to Censor.NET.

Lawyers are currently waiting for a ruling.

As reported, today, October 16, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv began consideration of the prosecutor's request to extend the investigation in the case of Colonel Roman Chervinskyi.

Earlier media reported that the Ukrainian military had been recruiting a Russian pilot for several months to hijack the plane. Among them, according to media reports, was Roman Chervinskyi. Subsequently, as noted in the SSU (Security Service of Ukraine), the "operation" was carried out despite the objections of the SSU and without the consent of the relevant state bodies. As a result, the enemy received information about the deployment of personnel of the Ukrainian Air Force and Ukrainian aircraft at the Kanatove airfield. This allowed the Russian Armed Forces to shell the airfield.

Later, Chervinskyi gave an exclusive interview to Censor.NET, where he spoke about the operation at the Kanatove airfield.

In April 2023, the SSU notified Chervinskyi of suspicion in the case of the shelling of the Kanatove airfield in the Kirovohrad region by the occupiers. He was detained in Ternopil region.

Major General Viktor Hanushchak, who was subordinate to the military unit in which Colonel Chervinskyi was enlisted as Deputy Commander, said in an interview with Censor.NET that the operation at the Kanatove airfield was agreed with the top leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). However, the court refused to hear Hanushchak and did not accept evidence in favor of Chervinskyi.

Roman Chervinskyi was one of the intelligence officers who in 2020 organized an operation to detain Russian mercenaries from the Wagner PMC (Private Military Company), luring them to Belarus. There, the contractors were supposed to board a plane, which would later be crash-landed in Ukraine by the Ukrainian special services. However, the operation failed. On June 24, 2021, President Zelenskyy confirmed the preparation of a special operation against the Wagnerites. Zelenskyy also said that the special operation against the Wagnerites was an idea of other countries and Ukraine was involved in this issue as much as possible.

In December 2021, HUR MO (The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine) Chervinskyi and Semeniuk spoke about the betrayal of the operation. According to Chervinskyi, several people from the Office of the President could "leak" information about the operation to detain the Wagnerites. He also said that the Office of the President threatened the ex-intelligence officers with criminal proceedings.

