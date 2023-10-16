Court extended until December 21 of investigation terms in case of Colonel Chervinskyi

At the request of the prosecutor’s office, the court extended the terms of the pre-trial investigation in the case of Colonel Roman Chervinskyi until December 21.

The lawyer of the ex-intelligence officer, Serhiy Lysenko, told about this in a comment to Censor.NET.

Lysenko also added that a court hearing was to be held today in the Kyiv Court of Appeal regarding the lawyers' complaint against the decision of the investigating judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv to extend the term of detention of the ex-intelligence officer, which was adopted in September without the presence of his lawyers.

But it was postponed due to the absence of prosecutors.

Earlier media reported that the Ukrainian military had been recruiting a Russian pilot for several months to hijack the plane. Among them, according to media reports, was Roman Chervinskyi. Subsequently, as noted in the SSU (Security Service of Ukraine), the "operation" was carried out despite the objections of the SSU and without the consent of the relevant state bodies. As a result, the enemy received information about the deployment of personnel of the Ukrainian Air Force and Ukrainian aircraft at the Kanatove airfield. This allowed the Russian Armed Forces to shell the airfield.

Later, Chervinskyi gave an exclusive interview to Censor.NET, where he spoke about the operation at the Kanatove airfield.

In April 2023, the SSU notified Chervinskyi of suspicion in the case of the shelling of the Kanatove airfield in the Kirovohrad region by the occupiers. He was detained in Ternopil region.

Major General Viktor Hanushchak, who was subordinate to the military unit in which Colonel Chervinskyi was enlisted as Deputy Commander, said in an interview with Censor.NET that the operation at the Kanatove airfield was agreed with the top leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). However, the court refused to hear Hanushchak and did not accept evidence in favor of Chervinskyi.

Roman Chervinskyi was one of the intelligence officers who in 2020 organized an operation to detain Russian mercenaries from the Wagner PMC (Private Military Company), luring them to Belarus. There, the contractors were supposed to board a plane, which would later be crash-landed in Ukraine by the Ukrainian special services. However, the operation failed. On June 24, 2021, President Zelenskyy confirmed the preparation of a special operation against the Wagnerites. Zelenskyy also said that the special operation against the Wagnerites was an idea of other countries and Ukraine was involved in this issue as much as possible.

In December 2021, HUR MO (The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine) Chervinskyi and Semeniuk spoke about the betrayal of the operation. According to Chervinskyi, several people from the Office of the President could "leak" information about the operation to detain the Wagnerites. He also said that the Office of the President threatened the ex-intelligence officers with criminal proceedings.