Ruscists attacked power facilities in Odesa, 53,000 subscribers were cut off

At night, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure facilities in the Odesa region with UAVs.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"On the night of March 22, the armed forces of the Russian Federation once again attacked Odesa with unmanned aerial vehicles. As a result of the enemy attack, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged," the report said.

Oleg Kiper, the head of the RMA, clarified that as a result of the enemy's nighttime large-scale attack on the country's energy facilities, the Odesa region's energy facilities were also damaged. Due to this, by the order of NEC Ukrenergo, there are partial stabilization shutdowns in Odesa.

Currently, 53,000 electricity subscribers have been cut off.

Attack on the Ukrainian energy sector

On the morning of 22 March, Russians launched a massive attack on Ukrainian energy facilities. Explosions occurred in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia and Dnipro regions. Schedules of emergency power outages are introduced in the Sumy region.

This is the largest attack on the Ukrainian energy sector in recent times.

