Destroyed 21 of 34 enemy missiles - Air Force

On the night of April 27, 2024, the forces of the Russian Federation launched a combined attack on the territory of our country, using missiles of various types.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk,Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the occupiers used a total of 34 air-, land-, and sea-based missiles:

9 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area of Saratov Region - Russian Federation);

9 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles (from the airspace of the Belgorod region and from the waters of the Sea of Azov);

2 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (from the Belgorod region - Russian Federation)

2 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles (from Crimea);

4 Kh-47M2 "Kinjal" aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K aircraft (launched from the airspace of the Ryazan and Tambov regions - Russian Federation);

8 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

"Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare equipment of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack," Oleschuk informs.

What the air defense forces managed to shoot down

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 21 air targets were destroyed:

6 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

8 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles;

1 "Iskander-K" cruise missile;

6 Kalibr cruise missiles.

Oleschuk also thanked all units that repelled the rocket attack of the occupiers that night.

As reported, on the night of April 27, the enemy again attacked the energy infrastructure of Ukraine. According to DTEK, the enemy attacked 4 TPPs of DTEK, there was serious damage and casualties. According to the RMA, Ruscists hit a critical infrastructure facility in Prykarpattia.

Censor.NET also informed that on the night of April 27, during a massive Russian attack, explosions were heard in the Dnipro.