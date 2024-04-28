Ministry of Energy on Russian attack on energy sector on April 27: Gas transportation facilities damaged in western Ukraine

On the night of April 27, 2024, Russian occupiers damaged energy facilities and natural gas transportation facilities in western Ukraine during a massive attack.

This was stated by Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing ZN.ua.

According to him, fortunately, the workers were not injured.

"Today, the power system is controlled and balanced. We are taking measures as quickly as possible to eliminate the consequences of the shelling and to repair the damaged equipment," Kolisnyk emphasized.

Attack on energy infrastructure on the night of April 27

As Censor.NET reported the day before, on the night of April 27, 2024, the occupiers once again attacked the energy infrastructure of our country. According to the Air Force, 21 out of 34 enemy missiles were destroyed during the attack.

DTEK informs that the enemy attacked four DTEK thermal power plants, there is damage and people were injured. According to the RMA, ruscists attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Prykarpattia. It was also noted that the occupiers attacked 2 critical energy infrastructure facilities in the Lviv region.

In addition, Censor.NET reported that explosions were heard in Dnipro on the night of April 27 during a massive Russian attack. The RMA noted that 13 missiles were destroyed over the Dnipropetrovsk region, but energy facilities were damaged.