New US military aid and EU support can weaken enemy and give Ukraine strategic initiative at front - Pavliuk

A long-awaited package of military aid from the United States, combined with increased European support, could not only weaken and deter Russian attacks in the summer, but also possibly give Ukraine a strategic initiative.

this was stated in an interview with The Times by the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk.

"The priority weapon that we need from the outside is air defense equipment to protect our people, cities, and infrastructure from Russian air and missile attacks," Pavliuk emphasized.

He also noted the need for long-range artillery, which is very important for Ukraine.

According to Pavlyuk, having good anti-aircraft defense and long-range artillery, the Defense Forces of Ukraine could take away a strategic advantage on the battlefield from the Russian enemy.

Aid to Ukraine from the USA

The adoption of the draft law on aid to Ukraine continued in the US Congress from October 2023. Then the White House submitted a budget request to Congress, which provided for the financing of additional expenditures for assistance to Ukraine in the amount of about 61.4 billion dollars.

However, the question was not brought to a vote due to the position of some congressmen from the Republican Party and personally the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson.

In February 2024, the US Senate approved a joint bill on aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, but House Speaker Mike Johnson refused to bring it up for a vote.

In April 2024, Mike Johnson proposed his own four separate bills to Congress - on aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and US national security issues.

On April 20, the House of Representatives of the US Congress adopted a draft law on financing aid to Ukraine. Congress also supported the confiscation of frozen assets of the Russian Federation in the USA for Ukraine and voted for the expansion of anti-Russian sanctions.

On April 23, the document was supported by the US Senate and sent to the president for signature. On April 24, it became known that US President Joe Biden signed a draft law on aid to Ukraine.