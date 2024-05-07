Estonia did not plan to participate in "inauguration" of war criminal Putin, - Foreign Minister Tsahkna

Vladimir Putin’s "inauguration" is part of a game that began with the so-called Russian presidential elections in March 2024.

This was announced by Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Censor.NET reports.

According to the minister, the so-called inauguration is the second part of Putin's game, which began with the so-called presidential elections in March 2024.

"Estonia did not even plan to participate in this "celebration" of a wanted war criminal. The West does not oppose a better future for Russia. This is done by the Russian leadership," he emphasized.

Putin's "inauguration"

As a reminder, the "inauguration" of dictator Vladimir Putin took place on May 7.

A number of countries refused to send their diplomats to the event. In particular, Poland, the Czech Republic, Germany, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia. Also, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not attend the ceremony.

The U.S. State Department also said it would not send a representative to the "inauguration," but Putin is still considered president.

Western media reported that Putin's "inauguration" would be attended by representatives of seven EU countries, including France.