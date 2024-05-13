Convoy of enemy vehicles attempting to make breakthrough in Kharkiv region is utterly defeated. VIDEO

The forces of the Third Assault Brigade and the adjacent 66th SMB and 77th AAB destroyed the enemy’s tortoise tanks and IFV-2s. This is a convoy that was trying to make a breakthrough in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the 3rd SAB.

As noted, the occupiers were utterly defeated by attack drones and brigade artillery.

"Three units of equipment were completely destroyed and four more were damaged. The enemy was scattering in the plantations, but some of the personnel were found and mopped up - minus a platoon of Russian infantry, not counting the crews.

The entire enemy assault unit was utterly defeated and the enemy's goals of breaking through the front line were not achieved," the statement said.

Attacks by Russian troops in Kharkiv region

The day before, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that on the morning of 10 May, Russian occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian defence line in the Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russian troops were firing in the north of the Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers allegedly planned to create a buffer zone and drive back the Defence Forces 10 km from the border with Russia.

President Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military was prepared for such actions by the enemy.

The White House said that the US does not expect any major breakthroughs from the Russian army's offensive in the north of Kharkiv region.

As of 14.00 on 13.05.2024, according to the General Staff, the enemy had partial success near the village of Lukiantsi in the Kharkiv region.