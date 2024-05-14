Blinken met with Zelenskyy: "We know that these are difficult times. Help has already been agreed, it is on its way"

The military aid package previously agreed in the US Congress will soon arrive in Ukraine.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"We admire your strength, your leadership and your resilience. We know that these are difficult times. And we also know that the aid has already been agreed upon and is on its way. It will arrive in Ukraine soon. And it will really help you to fight Russia's aggression on the battlefield," he stressed.

Blinken also added that "the United States, like many of Ukraine's other partners, is confident that Ukraine will achieve victory on the battlefield."

The Head of State also emphasised to Blinken that Ukraine needs two Patriot SAMs to defend Kharkiv region.

"I would like to discuss with you some very important issues. Firstly, the decision on the package is key for us, so that it arrives as soon as possible. Secondly, it is air defence. This is our biggest deficit. I think this is the biggest problem," Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, today we need two Patriots for Kharkiv and Kharkiv region.

"Because people are under fire. They are worried, they are under Russian attack," he added.

US Congress approves aid for Ukraine

Ukraine had been expecting the bill to be passed by the US Congress since October 2023. At that time, the White House submitted a budget request to Congress that included funding for additional spending to help Ukraine in the amount of about $61.4 billion. However, the issue was not put to a vote due to the position of some Republican congressmen and personally House Speaker Mike Johnson.

In February 2024, the US Senate approved a joint bill to aid Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, but House Speaker Mike Johnson refused to put it to a vote.

In April 2024, Mike Johnson proposed his own four separate bills to Congress - on assistance to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and on US national security issues.

On 20 April, the US House of Representatives passed a bill to fund assistance to Ukraine. The Congress also supported the confiscation of frozen Russian assets in the US for Ukraine and voted to extend anti-Russian sanctions.

On 23 April, the document was supported by the US Senate and sent to the President for signature.

Already on 24 April, Joe Biden signed bills to help Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.