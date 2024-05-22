Occupiers unsuccessfully attacked twice in Lyptsi district of Kharkiv region. Loss of positions is not allowed - General Staff

Ukrainian soldiers resolutely hold their positions, in some places, they counterattack and destroy the invaders. Since the beginning of the day, May 22, 46 combat clashes took place at the front.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the occupiers carried out three airstrikes using five air defense systems, 583 attacks on the positions of our troops. Russian terrorists also used 58 kamikaze drones for the attacks.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, since the beginning of the day, there have already been two unsuccessful attempts by the invaders to attack the area of the village of Lyptsi. Loss of positions is not allowed.

According to detailed information, over the past day, the enemy lost more than 220 people in the Kharkiv direction, as well as 32 units of weapons and military equipment, of which a tank, an armored car, four guns and mortars, nine unmanned aerial vehicles and six units of enemy vehicles were destroyed.

In the Kupiansk direction, five clashes are currently ongoing in the areas of Sinkivka, Berestov, Nevske, and Makiivka settlements. The situation is under control. The enemy suffers losses. So, in particular, an infantry fighting vehicle and three armored personnel carriers of the occupiers were destroyed near Berestovo.

See more: Recorded coordinates of placement of Ukrainian troops in north of Kharkiv region: SSU detained informant of GRU of Russian Federation. PHOTO

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, an attempt by the invaders to advance near the village of Nevske was repulsed in the Lyman direction.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repel two enemy attacks in the Vyiimka area. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has already started attempts to improve the tactical position six times. Attacks from Bakhmut, in the direction of Chasiv Yar, Ivanovske, and Klishchiivka. Three attacks have already been repelled - a tank and two BMDs of the occupiers have been destroyed. And three combats are still going on - but during the assault in the Ivanovo region, four Russian combat vehicles have already been destroyed. The situation is under control.

In the Pokrovsk direction, compared to the previous day, the intensity of the enemy's offensive actions decreased somewhat. There are currently three attacks by invaders from the Ocheretyne district.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces record 116 combat engagements in frontline over last day, highest intensity of combat actions in Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Yesterday's 37 attacks cost the occupiers dearly. According to detailed information, over the past day, the enemy in the Pokrovsky direction lost more than 320 people, as well as 20 pieces of weapons and military equipment: three guns, four cars, five unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed, a tank, five armored vehicles, and two enemy cars were damaged.

In the Kurakhiv direction, three enemy attacks were repulsed in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka. The battle continues in the Kostyantynivskyi area. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces.

The situation in the South

Since the beginning of the day, in the Vremivsk direction, our soldiers repelled two assaults, in the areas of Urozhany and Staromayorsky. Loss of our positions is not allowed.

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy attacked the Ukrainian defenders three times on the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River. There was no success.

In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.

Read more: Day in Kharkiv region: Ruscists attacked with GABs, two women were injured

Attacks by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region

According to the Ministry of Defense, on the morning of May 10, 2024, the Russian occupiers tried to break through the defense line of the Armed Forces of the Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov, in his turn, reported that Russian troops were fighting in the north of the Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv. Western mass media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers are allegedly planning to create a buffer zone and push back the Defense Forces 10 km from the border with the Russian Federation. President Zelenskyy assured that the Ukrainian military was ready for such actions of the enemy.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces record 116 combat engagements in frontline over last day, highest intensity of combat actions in Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

The White House said that the USA does not expect serious breakthroughs from the offensive of the Russian army in the north of the Kharkiv region.

On May 21, the General Staff reported that the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack in the direction of Lyptsi. The situation is under control, losses of positions are not allowed. According to the data of OSU "Khortytsia" as of May 21, the situation in Vovchansk was stabilized, but it remains difficult.