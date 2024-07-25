Suspect in Farion’s murder has been identified. It is 18-year-old Viacheslav Zinchenko from Dnipro - media

Investigators have found that the suspect in the murder of former People's Deputy and linguist Iryna Farion is an 18-year-old resident of Dnipro, Viacheslav Zinchenko.

"It is known from open sources that Viacheslav was born on April 3, 2006. He studied at Dnipro gymnasium No. 62. He also played in the football team of the City Children's and Youth Sports School No. U-19. In the 2023/2024 season, he played 3 matches with the team. We also identified the account of the suspect Viacheslav Zinchenko in the telegram. He is subscribed to numerous far-right publics, including Russian ones. There, Viacheslav posted anti-Semitic and racist comments," the statement said.

In January 2024, Zinchenko mentioned the Russian neo-Nazi group NS/WP (National-Socialism / White Power), which claimed responsibility for the murder of Iryna Farion.

"It is worth noting that the video titled 'Manifesto of a Ukrainian Autonomous Revolutionary Racist' contains phrases that are similar in meaning to the comments left by Viacheslav," Toronto Television added.







The murder of Iryna Farion

In the evening of 19 July, an unknown person shot at Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street in Lviv.

The shooter, according to local public media, was seen by neighbours. The shooter was a guy of 20-25 years old. He was waiting for her at the exit, had a gun without a silencer, and was wearing gloves.

Doctors hospitalised the linguist with a head injury.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs later reported that the attack on Irina Farion was classified as an attempted murder. It was reported that the victim's condition was serious, and doctors were fighting for her life.

The doctors operated on Farion, but failed to save her life.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that law enforcement officers are considering several versions of the murders. Among them: personal animosity and Farion's social and political activities.

Law enforcement officers published photos and descriptions of a man who may be involved in Farion's murder.

On Monday, July 22, Lviv bids farewell to Iryna Farion.

