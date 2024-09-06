Investigators knew about Dmytruk’s preparations to escape, but there were no grounds for detention - SBI

The SBI had no legal grounds to detain Artem Dmytruk, a "servant of the people" (now non-factional).

This was stated by Tatiana Sapian, Communications Advisor of the State Bureau of Investigation, during the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"The SBI and the investigation saw signs of preparations for organizing a possible escape, but the investigation had no legal grounds for detention. It is the Prosecutor General who can serve suspicion on acting People's Deputies. The suspicion was announced after he had left the territory of Ukraine. If there was a suspicion, there would be legal grounds, if there was no suspicion, there were no legal grounds," she said.

The escape of Artem Dmytruk

On Sunday, 25 August, the media reported that the People`s Deputy Artem Dmytruk, elected from the "Servant of the People" party (now unaffiliated), who defended the UOC-MP in Ukraine, had illegally left the country.

On the same day, Dmytruk was served a notice of suspicion for the attacks on a law enforcement officer and a soldier.

Law enforcers have opened a criminal investigation into the possible illegal crossing of the state border by the People`s Deputy Artem Dmytruk.

The SBI stated that the fact of Dmytruk's illegal border crossing had been established.

The Verkhovna Rada did not send People`s Deputy Artem Dmytruk abroad.

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Stefanchuk said that Dmytruk would be deprived of his mandate following the results of the investigation.

On 29 August 2024, Dmytruk was put on the international wanted list.

The court imposed a preventive measure in absentia on the People`s Deputy in the form of detention without bail.

According to media reports, Artem Dmytruk was helped to flee Ukraine by Volodymyr Krokhmal, an assistant to People`s Deputy Suto Mamoian from OPFL.

