Peskov: NATO’s position to ignore Putin’s statements on consequences of authorizing strikes deep into Russia is dangerous

The Kremlin has said that the NATO leadership's desire not to take seriously the words of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about the alleged consequences of allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory is "extremely dangerous and provocative."

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

"Such an ostentatious desire not to take seriously the statements of the Russian president is a completely short-sighted, unprofessional step," he said.

According to him, "this position is extremely provocative and dangerous."

Read more: Estonia may strike at Russian territory if Putin prepares for war with NATO, - General Staff

Peskov added that he was inclined to attribute Stoltenberg's statement "to his outgoing nature" (his term as NATO Secretary General will end on October 1, 2024 - ed.)

The Kremlin added that in a very short period of time, the current NATO Secretary General "will not need to be held accountable for his words."

Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Ukrainian strikes on Russia with long-range weapons would mean direct participation of Western countries in the war, as Ukraine allegedly cannot find targets on its own without Western intelligence.

In his turn, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the decision to allow Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes on Russian territory would depend on individual allies. He also emphasized that there are always risks in war, but the biggest risk for Europe is a Russian victory in Ukraine.

Read more: Putin has increased total number of Russian army to almost 2.4 million people - Russian media

Authorization for strikes on military targets in Russia

On September 11, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.

They reaffirmed their support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Blinken said that he and the British Foreign Secretary would be in Ukraine to continue the work and hear from the Ukrainian side "how you see the months ahead and what we can do to continue to strengthen our support for Ukraine going forward."

Lammy emphasized that this was the first time in more than 10 years that the US Secretary of State and the British Foreign Secretary "have traveled together, and it's to reiterate our full support for the Ukrainian struggle."

After talks between US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, both leaders said they would continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. However, no decision has been made to allow Ukraine to strike at Russian territory.

Although The Guardian reported that the United Kingdom and the United States have authorized Storm Shadow to strike Russia, they are not yet ready to announce it.

Read more: Estonia may strike at Russian territory if Putin prepares for war with NATO, - General Staff