President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the withdrawal from Vuhledar in the Donetsk region was the right step.

"Without appropriate weapons, we cannot stop the Russian Federation, which uses appropriate weapons against us and destroys everything. And when it destroys the positions of our soldiers, they need to save their lives. Because they are much more important than any buildings. Because they are our people, they are citizens of Ukraine. And so it is very right that they withdraw and can save themselves," the president said in response to the question: "Given the fact that you have withdrawn from Vuhledar, how will Ukraine continue to deter the Russian offensive?"

The situation in Vuhledar

Earlier, Deep State analysts reported that the Russian occupiers had advanced in the Vuhledar area. Later, according to their data, as of the evening of October 1, 2024, the settlement was occupied.

A Forbes analyst said that the Russian occupation forces could cut off the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which has been defending Vuhledar for 20 months.

The situation around Vuhledar is critical and continues to deteriorate, Deep State noted.

On September 25, British intelligence reported that Russian occupation forces were storming Vuhledar from three sides.

The Land Forces stated that the Armed Forces would withdraw from Vuhledar if it was not possible to hold the line in the urban area.

DeepState analysts said that the Russian army managed to enter Vuhledar from the west and south.

On 1 October, DeepState analysts reported that Russians had occupied Vuhledar.

On 2 October, the Defence Forces officially confirmed the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

The media stated that the fall of Vuhledar was the result of the US refusal to allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russia.

The 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade said that the withdrawal from Vuhledar in the Donetsk region minimized the losses of the Defense Forces.

