7 missiles hit Mykolaiv region. 12 out of 17 "Shaheds" were destroyed, 4 more were lost locally - Air Force

On the night of October 15, 2024, the enemy attacked Ukraine using missiles and attack drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

What did the occupiers use to attack Ukraine?

According to the Air Force, Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv region with 7 S-300/400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the TOT Crimea, two Kh-59 guided missiles in Chernihiv and Sumy regions from the airspace of Kursk region, and 17 attack UAVs.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Read more: Occupiers launched "Shaheds" at Ukraine from south - Air Force (updated)

What did our air defense manage to destroy?

As noted, 12 enemy UAVs were shot down in Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Odesa, Poltava, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions as a result of the air battle.

"Four Russian drones were lost in the area, presumably due to active countermeasures by electronic warfare. Another UAV is still in the air. Combat work is ongoing!" the Air Force said.

As reported, Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv with ballistic missiles at night: one person was killed and there were wounded. In the morning it became known that the number of wounded had increased. An infrastructure facility and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

Later, the State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the enemy attack on Mykolaiv.