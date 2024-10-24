8% of Lviv customs officers have disability certificates

Lviv Customs employs about 100 people with disabilities. This is 8% of all customs officers in Lviv region. It is not known how many of them became disabled after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. In total, Lviv Customs has 1255 employees.

This was stated by the head of Lviv Customs, Andrii Kuznik, Censor.NET reports citing LVIV MEDIA.

The management of Lviv Customs said that due to the resonance, they sent memos to customs posts in the region with a request to provide a list of employees with disabilities. The managers are currently finalizing all the information.

"If the information about our employee's unlawful disability reaches Lviv Customs, we will conduct an inspection. We will see if his activities at Lviv Customs are related to the fact that he was illegally receiving disability. Any document, whether he took or did not take with him. This will be investigated and a decision will be made within the framework of the commission's disciplinary proceedings," Kuznik promised.

Corruption in the MSEC

On 5 October, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that the head of the MSEC in the Khmelnytskyi region, Krupa, was found to have $6 million in cash during searches. Suspilne noted that it was Tetiana Krupa, who is a member of the "Servant of the People" party in the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council. Tetiana Krupa has been working as the Chief Doctor of the Regional Forensic Medical Examination Commission since 2008.

It was also reported that the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional centre of the MSEC was detained and notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment.

Currently, the SBI is studying the lists found in the office of the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa. They contain names and fictitious diagnoses.

On Monday, 7 October, the Pecherskyi District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC, Tetiana Krupa.

On 10 October, Oleksandr Krupa, the son of Tetiana Krupa, resigned at his own request from the post of head of the Pension Fund in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has announced that it will conduct a second full check of the declaration of Tetiana Krupa, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Centre for Medical and Social Expertise.

On 16 October, the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, published information that 49 prosecutors of the Khmelnytskyi region, headed by the regional prosecutor Oliinik, had received disability by "covering up" the corruption scheme of the servant of the people Krupa in the MSEC and the Pension Fund. In particular, the journalist provided a list of the names of all prosecutors and described the criminal scheme used.

Censor.NET featured a story about the head of the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor's Office, Shevtsova, who, at the age of 42, receives a pension of 785,000.

A list of 30 heads of regional prosecutor's offices who receive the highest pensions has also been published.

On 22 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC's decision to prepare draft laws on the liquidation of the MSEC.