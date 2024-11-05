"Servant of People" Kunytskyi fled Ukraine - media

Oleksandr Kunytskyi, a member of the Servant of the People party, fled Ukraine on a business trip.

This is reported by Bihus.Info, citing sources, Censor.NET reports.

"The rumours that Dmytruk's friend Oleksandr Kunytskyi went on a business trip abroad and did not return on time are not entirely without foundation. "The 'Servant of the People' and scandalous blogger Kunytskyi is not in Ukraine, our sources say," the statement said.

It is not known how long the People`s Deputy has been abroad.

"However, according to the information on the website of the Verkhovna Rada in the section "Voting of the deputy", he was absent from voting throughout October. Can an People's Deputy business trip during the war last for a month?

The friend of Dmytruk and Tyshchenko is known for his numerous "skirmishes" with the patrol police and the story of a beating in the center of Kyiv (where he was captured on video with fellow people's deputies). Dmytruk eventually received his suspicion, but Kunytskyi did not. He traveled abroad, stayed late on business trips and lived life to the fullest," the journalists noted.

Watch more: "Servant of People" Kunytskyi beats man in centre of Kyiv - police. VIDEO

In early December 2023, Schemes reported that Kunytskyi had received approval from the Verkhovna Rada to go on a short-term business trip for 5 days in the summer, but stayed abroad for almost three weeks. According to the parliamentary staff, Kunytskyi was sent to Israel from July 3 to 7, 2023, "as part of the activities of the Verkhovna Rada's group on interparliamentary relations with Israel," where he is a co-chair. According to Schemes, Kunytskyi returned to Ukraine only on July 22.

In October 2023, it was reported that the "servants of the people" Artem Dmytruk and Oleksandr Kunytskyi beat a guy in the center of Kyiv. The People's Deputies stated that the boy had attacked them first while checking the call center.

It is also known that in September 2024, Kunytskyi beat a man in the center of Kyiv.

The escape of Artem Dmytruk

On Sunday, 25 August, the media reported that the People`s Deputy Artem Dmytruk, elected from the "Servant of the People" party (now unaffiliated), who defended the UOC-MP in Ukraine, had illegally left the country.

On the same day, Dmytruk was served a notice of suspicion for the attacks on a law enforcement officer and a soldier.

Law enforcers have opened a criminal investigation into the possible illegal crossing of the state border by the People`s Deputy Artem Dmytruk.

The SBI stated that the fact of Dmytruk's illegal border crossing had been established.

The Verkhovna Rada did not send People`s Deputy Artem Dmytruk abroad.

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Stefanchuk said that Dmytruk would be deprived of his mandate following the results of the investigation.

On 29 August 2024, Dmytruk was put on the international wanted list.

The court imposed a preventive measure in absentia on the People`s Deputy in the form of detention without bail.

According to media reports, Artem Dmytruk was helped to flee Ukraine by Volodymyr Krokhmal, an assistant to People`s Deputy Suto Mamoian from OPFL.

The Prosecutor General's Office is preparing materials for the extradition of the fugitive 'servant of the people' Dmytruk.

Read more: Tax officer-"servant" Khotenko borrowed almost UAH 3 million from her 12-year-old son and received two apartments as gift from her mother - Russian citizen