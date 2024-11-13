Today was effective response of our air defense to combined strike of Russian Federation - Zelenskyy

Today, November 13, 2024, in the morning, there was another combined Russian attack on our cities, and there was an effective response to it from our air defense.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"We have shot down Russian missiles, including ballistic missiles, cruise missiles that attacked Kyiv, and drones. In total, about 90 attack drones attacked Ukraine. It is important that our forces have the means to defend the country from Russian terror. I am grateful to each of our partners who help us. Timely delivery of anti-missiles for our air defense, fulfillment of agreements on defense systems, production and supply of electronic warfare means, without exaggeration, being a savior of people. Each such manifestation of the effectiveness of our air defense means saved lives and protected infrastructure. And the more results our soldiers have, the closer the end of the war will be. This is how peace is achieved through strength," the head of state said.

As reported, this morning Russian troops attacked Kyiv with missiles. Later it became known that several cruise and ballistic missiles and a dozen drones were destroyed over Kyiv. There was no damage or casualties. Censor.NET also reported that a man was injured by the fragments of a downed target in Brovary district of Kyiv region.

Earlier, the Center for Public Affairs emphasized that the Russians are ready for massive shelling of Ukraine, missiles have been accumulated, and aviation has practiced launch tactics.

According to the Air Force, a total of 37 out of 90 UAVs and 4 missiles were shot down. 47 drones were lost, 2 flew out of Ukraine