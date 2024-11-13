All children evacuated from Kurakhove community, 246 children remain in Pokrovsk - Filashkin

There are still 49 children in the frontline town of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, and all minors have been evacuated from Kurakhove and other settlements of the Kurakhove community.

According to Censor.NET, Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this during a telethon on Wednesday.

"Today, 17 thousand people and 246 children remain in the Pokrovsk community. There are 11 thousand people and 49 children in Pokrovsk. As for Kurakhove, 1,300 people remain in the community and about 700-800 people in the town itself. All children have been taken away," said Filashkin.

He also said that all children were evacuated earlier from the settlements located downstream of the Kurakhove reservoir.

"The day before yesterday, the occupier blew up the dam of the Kurakhove reservoir, which contained 55 million cubic meters of water. 20 million cubic meters leaked out of the Kurakhivka reservoir. There are no flooded settlements, and there is no threat to the population remaining in those small villages. We took all the children out in advance," said the head of the regional administration.

Read more: 234 children remain in areas of Donetsk region where forced evacuation has been announced

Filashkin emphasized that there is no forced evacuation from the frontline communities, it is only for families with children, but applies to the entire region.

"But, unfortunately, there are also cases when parents take detours and bring their children to dangerous places. There have also been cases in Velyka Novoselivka, Kurakhove, and the Toretsk community. We worked with the police, the Security Service... to prevent people with children from going to the front line," he said.

According to the head of the regional administration, 214 civilians, including ten children, were evacuated from the Donetsk region from the front line over the past 24 hours, and those who remained in the frontline communities "had no desire to leave."

When asked about the provision of food and humanitarian aid to those who remained, he said that it was "almost impossible to get to Kurakhove, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar and Velyka Novoselivka" and that the civilians who remained there "made a decision for themselves in advance."

"They made stocks of food, stocks of drinking water, stocks of medicines and hygiene products. They knew they were going to stay and made certain reserves. But they don't realize that when the enemy comes, it completely destroys the human resource and will take that food and use it for its own purposes," Filashkin said.

Read more: 1068 people are injured in Ukraine due to enemy mines and explosive devices, 100 of them are children. INFOGRAPHICS

The situation in Kurakhove

Earlier it was reported that a thousand people remain in Kurakhove, Donetsk region, who cannot be evacuated due to the security situation.

The 79th Separate Airmobile Brigade said that the occupiers are trying to cover the town of Kurakhove as deeply as possible and cut off the garrison's logistics.

The head of the Kurakhove city military administration, Roman Padun, reported that the occupiers could have damaged the dam of the Kurakhove reservoir. According to him, water levels are rising in villages along the Vovcha River.

Situation in Pokrovsk

As of November 6, 11.5 thousand Ukrainians, including 51 children, remained in the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. Evacuation from the city continues.

Earlier, it was reported that certain areas of the city would be blocked in order to defend against Russian invaders.