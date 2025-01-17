Greenland wants close cooperation with US, but remains independent - Prime Minister Egede

Greenland seeks to maintain close relations with the United States and Denmark but categorically does not want to become part of either country.

This was stated by Prime Minister of Greenland Mute Egede in an interview with Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

"We want to be Greenlanders. We will always be part of NATO," Egede emphasized.

According to him, the island has significant potential for cooperation with the United States in the future, especially in the context of strategic partnership and economic development. However, Egede emphasized that the idea of becoming part of the United States is not in the interests of Greenlanders.

"We are close neighbors. We have been united for the last 80 years. And I think that in the future we have something to offer, something to cooperate with. But we also want to make it clear: we do not want to be Americans. We don't want to be part of the United States, but we want close cooperation with them," the prime minister said.

Read also on Censor.NET: Greenland must decide on independence itself, - Frederiksen in conversation with Trump

Asked about a possible referendum on independence from Denmark, Egede said that Greenlanders have the right to decide their own fate, and such a decision will be made in their interests and at the right time.

"If Greenland takes these steps, we will always be part of the Western alliance and a strong partner for the United States, because your security is our security," he assured.

Trump wants to buy Greenland

In early January, Trump said that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the United States will use military or economic force to control Greenland.

Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen, in turn, said that Greenland could become independent if its residents so choose, but it would not be a US state.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that the EU will not allow other countries to attack its borders.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned against violent border changes in light of US President-elect Donald Trump's recent statements about claims to Greenland.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken believes that there is no need to waste time discussing the intentions of the newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump to establish control over Greenland.

CNN writes that Danish officials fear that US President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than in his first term.

Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede said that the island does not want to be American or Danish, but seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.

Read also on Censor.NET: Trump did not abandon tariff threats over Greenland - Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen