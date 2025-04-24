Lipavsky on massive shelling of Russian Federation: Democratic world must strengthen support for Ukraine

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky reacted to Russia's massive combined missile attack on Ukraine on April 24.

"Kyiv and Kharkiv were shelled by Russian missiles. At least nine people were killed and 63 others were wounded. Russia does not stop its brutal actions, and the democratic world must increase its support for Ukraine. It is Russia that does not want to make peace. Those who do not want peace understand only force," Lipavsky wrote.

Massive combined shelling on April 24

On the night of April 24, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with missiles of various types of air, land, and sea-based missiles, as well as Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of imitation drones.

The Russian attack affected the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

As of 10:00 a.m. on April 24, at least 9 people were killed and more than 100 were injured. The consequences of the attack are being recorded in five districts.

In Pavlohrad, 14 high-rise buildings were hit by the blast wave. Mostly, windows and balconies were damaged. Infrastructure is also damaged.

As a result of the combined strike in the Zhytomyr region, a rescuer was wounded and 4 units of SES equipment were damaged. Private garages were also damaged, a fire broke out, and the blast wave smashed windows in several apartment buildings.

During the night, Russian invaders launched several missile attacks on Kharkiv. The city was also attacked by drones. Two people were injured.

A man and a child were injured in the Khmelnytsky region as a result of a hostile Russian attack.