I think Putin will listen to me and stop strikes on Ukraine – Trump

US President Donald Trump believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will heed his previous statements about stopping attacks on Ukraine.

He said this to journalists before a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, according to Censor.NET.

A journalist asked whether Putin would heed Trump's call to stop attacks on Ukraine.

"I believe that Putin will listen to me and stop the strikes on Ukraine," the US president replied.

Trump stressed that Ukraine and Russia must sit down at the negotiating table.

"I have my own deadline for the agreement with Russia and Ukraine. I believe that both sides want peace... There is a lot of hatred between them, a lot of strong animosity, a lot of mistrust. But I think we will do it, I hope we will do it for the sake of the many young people who are dying," he says.

Trump added that in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, "5,000 young people" are dying every week and need to be saved, and he "doesn't like that it's taking so long."

See more: Aftermath of enemy strikes on Sumy region: four injured, infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

Earlier, US President Donald Trump commented on the massive missile strike on Kyiv by Russian troops.

Massive Combined Strike on April 24

During the night of April 24, Russian invaders launched a combined attack on Ukraine using missiles of various types — air-, ground-, and sea-launched — as well as Shahed-type strike UAVs and drones simulating other models.

As a result of the Russian attack, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, and Khmelnytskyi regions were affected.

As of 10:00 a.m. on April 24, at least 12 people were killed and over 100 were injured in Kyiv. The aftermath of the attack is being reported in five districts.

In Pavlohrad, the blast wave affected 14 apartment buildings, mostly damaging windows and balconies. Infrastructure facilities were also hit.

See more: Aftermath of enemy strikes on Sumy region: four injured, infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

In the Zhytomyr region, the combined strike wounded a rescuer and damaged four State Emergency Service vehicles. Several private garages were also damaged, a fire broke out, and the blast wave shattered windows in multiple apartment buildings.

Throughout the night, Russian forces carried out several missile strikes on Kharkiv. The city was also attacked by drones. Two people were injured.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a man and a child were injured as a result of the Russian attack.