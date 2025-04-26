Enemy attacked Ukraine with three missiles and 114 "Shaheds": 66 drones were destroyed - Air Force

On the night of April 26, 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with an Oniks anti-ship missile, two Kh-31P anti-radar missiles, and 114 attack UAVs (other types of imitation drones).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

What did our air defense manage to destroy?

According to the Air Force, as of 10:00 a.m., 66 Shahed-type attack UAVs (and other types of drones) were confirmed to have been shot down in the east, north, south, and center of the country.

31 enemy imitator UAVs were lost in the area (without negative consequences).

The enemy attack affected the Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

As reported, a man was injured in the Bila Tserkva district of the Kyiv region due to a drone attack, and houses in the Boryspil district were damaged. The city of Kropyvnytskyi was under attack by drones, and offices and warehouses were damaged.

It was also noted that the racists attacked the Poltava region with "Shaheds": houses were damaged, and there were victims.

In addition, Censor.NET reported that racists attacked a high-rise building in Kamianske with a drone: a man was killed, and a child was among the wounded.