Trump to send Kellogg, Witkoff to Istanbul for Ukraine-Russia talks - Reuters

Donald Trump's special envoys Keith Kellogg and Steve Witkoff will travel to Istanbul this week to participate in possible talks between Ukraine and Russia.

According to Censor.NET, a Reuters reporter wrote about this.

According to him, the format is currently unclear.

What preceded it?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a ceasefire from May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can begin peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasizes that his country is ready to do everything possible to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to accept a proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy made a statement about a ceasefire and negotiations with Russia.