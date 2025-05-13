Trump’s presence at Istanbul talks depends on Putin’s attendance - CNN

The question of Donald Trump's participation in the Istanbul talks is still open. It depends on whether dictator Vladimir Putin will attend them.

According to Censor.NET, CNN reports this with reference to a Trump administration official.

"Everything is very dynamic right now," the official said, adding that "no one knows much" about what Thursday will be like.

Also, according to the source, the possibility of Trump's participation "puts a lot of pressure on Putin."

Earlier, the media reported that Trump would send Kellogg and Witkoff to Istanbul for talks between Ukraine and Russia.

What was the background?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a ceasefire from May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can begin peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasizes that his country is ready to do everything possible to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to accept a proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy made a statement about the ceasefire and negotiations with Russia.