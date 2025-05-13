If there is no progress in negotiations by end of week, Russia’s financial and energy sectors will face sanctions, - Merz

If there is no progress in the negotiations to establish peace in Ukraine by the end of this week, new sanctions will be imposed on Russia.

This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Censor.NET reports citing ZN.ua.

According to him, the sanctions may apply to the energy and financial sectors.

"We will be looking at other areas, such as the energy sector, as well as the financial market," Merz said.

What preceded it?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a ceasefire from May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can begin peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasizes that his country is ready to do everything possible to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to accept a proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy made a statement about the ceasefire and negotiations with Russia.

After that, Trump expressed hope that Russia would agree to a 30-day ceasefire in the war against Ukraine and is considering a visit to Turkey, where the two countries could hold direct talks to end the war.